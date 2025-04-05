Quenton Jackson News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Jackson played 47 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 129-114 loss versus Osceola and compiled 33 points (10-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals and a block.

Jackson led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and steals during Thursday's playoff loss. He finished the regular season averaging 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals across 13 outings in the G League and could be recalled to the parent club ahead of its playoff run.