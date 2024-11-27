NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a massive slate on tap for Thanksgiving Eve, with 28 teams playing. The Association will then have a day off, so this is your last chance to play before Friday. I've provided my best selections from the huge player pool below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

ATL/CLE is the clear winner at projected total, and it's a spot where you can consider a wide array of Cavs and Hawks. I also like the pace of DET/MEM and OKC/GSW. Chicago, Minnesota, Denver and Phoenix all have decent options to consider, but they failed to make the cut.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL Trae Young (Achlles) - QUESTIONABLE

Rather than play a pivot here, I will fade the situation entirely and inspect the other starters.

DET Cade Cunningham (hip) - DOUBTFUL

DET Tobias Harris (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Ivey ($7,100) and Malik Beasley ($5,500) remain decent pivots for Cunningham. A pivot for Harris is less clear, especially since Ausar Thompson returned to action. It's a massive slate tonight, and it's best to look elsewhere instead of making a dart throw for a Harris replacement.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Jonathan Kuminga (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Kuminga's illness has allowed Moses Moody ($4,000) to move up the ladder and serve as Andrew Wiggins' replacement, and Moody could also find daylight at guard if Curry is out. Brandin Podziemski ($4,700) would also emerge as a candidate for increased production.

NOP Brandon Ingram (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Although the Pelicans got CJ McCollum back, the other New Orleans injuries are too numerous to mention. Elfrid Payton ($6,000) has emerged from the shadows and might be a new fixture at point guard after logging a whopping 21 assists in his most recent game. His tenure could be short-lived, as Dejounte Murray (hand) might see the floor, returning much sooner than expected. Although Ingram could still play, increased production will continue for Trey Murphy (knee) if he is cleared or action. Javonte Green ($4,800) would receive a big bump if both players are out.

MEM Ja Morant (knee) - OUT

MEM Zach Edey (ankle) - OUT

Scotty Pippen ($5,800) should draw another start at point guard, while Brandon Clarke ($4,800) will continue to hold down the five.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Kyle Filipowski (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Jazz have experience playing without Markkanen, and I expect modest bumps for John Collins ($7,500) and Brice Sensabaugh ($3,800) if he is absent.

SAC DeMar DeRozan (back) - OUT

The Kings have pushed back DeRozan's return date. Sacramento has used several different schemes to account for his absence, so this is another spot that I will ignore due to the extensive player pool.

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - Questionable

It looks like Poole will miss again, and Kyshawn George ($4,800) appeared to be a major beneficiary in his most recent absence. Malcolm Brogdon ($5,600) should also have an impact.

BKN Cam Thomas (hamstring) - OUT

BKN Cameron Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Nic Claxton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Brooklyn's injury list is longer, but many of the players are questionable. I think Ziaire Williams ($5,100) and Jalen Wilson ($4,700) are the best budget pivots in this spot.

POR Jerami Grant (knee) - Doubtful

POR Deandre Ayton (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Scoot Henderson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Robert Williams (concussion) - OUT

POR Donovan Clingan (knee) - OUT

The Trail Blazers are in quite a pickle, especially up front. Assuming Ayton is unable to go, we may see Duop Reath ($3,500) in the lineup at center, and Jabari Walker ($4,100) might also have an increased presence.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at 10k or above at the top. We endorsed LaMelo Ball ($10,400) on Monday, and that endorsement drove us to wins across the board. Since the injury situation hasn't changed, I think Ball will still be in line for a value-beating number. The battle between Anthony Davis ($11,100) and Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) is interesting, but we have some history to use as a reference. Davis logged a massive 40/12 double-double against the Spurs earlier in the season, and while Wembanyama's 28/14/5 line was also decent, the scoring total was clearly a win for Davis. The data persuades me to think about AD this evening.

In the 9k range, I'll continue to give Kyrie Irving ($9,100) exposure as the Mavericks continue without Luka Doncic. I also believe Jalen Johnson ($9,200) has a chance to step up if Trae Young is out.

Jalen Williams ($8,900) stands out right away in the 8k range, as his recent string of games have been some of the best totals of the week. I will be giving him maximum exposure tonight. It also appears that Scottie Barnes ($8,800) is healthy enough to post massive lines after witnessing his recent 31/14/7 result against the Pistons. Alperen Sengun ($8,500) could end the night as the top center against Philadelphia, and I'm also throwing some love to De'Aaron Fox ($8,700).

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Brandon Miller, CHA ($7,800) vs. MIA

Along with Ball, I'll also continue to roll with Miller while the Hornets place the heavy load on the backcourt with Miles Bridges and both centers out of action. Miller has not disappointed with totals of 49, 60 and 48 FDFP in recent games, and I think the trend will continue against the Heat.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,800) vs. ATL

Jarrett Allen's ($7,900) positional eligibility shift has made the decision between the two big men a bit more difficult, as both of them can now occupy three spots. I still would take Mobley more often, but I believe both players have an opportunity to shine against the Hawks. I think taking either player is absolutely fine.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,600) @ DAL

Somehow, I always find myself going back to Hart. This is still a great salary relative to Hart's potential upside.

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,200) vs. POR

Siakam is in an excellent spot, as Portland's frontcourt is currently in dire straits. $7,200 is an almost laughable salary when you look at the scenario. Siakam could easily beat 5x value against the short-handed Blazers.

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC ($6,800) @ GSW

Hartenstein's return has been transformational for the Thunder, as Chet Holmgren's injury will keep him out for another two months, and they desperately needed someone to step in. Hartenstein has answered the call with two double-doubles to begin his tenure at the five.

Also consider: P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,800) vs. NYK, Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,200) vs. OKC

VALUE PLAYS

We provided an ample amount of value in the injury report, but here is a list of other options below $6k. I've provided one option for every position.

PG/SG Dalano Banton, POR ($5,100) @ IND

SG Quenton Jackson, IND ($4,300) vs. POR

SF/SG Kelly Oubre, PHI ($5,700) vs. HOU

PF Derrick Jones, LAC ($4,800) @ WAS

C Moussa Diabate, CHA ($5,500) vs. MIA

