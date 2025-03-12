Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Available vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Gobert (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Gobert is coming off a 16-point performance in the blowout win against the Spurs and will be back on the floor Wednesday in Denver. The veteran big man has seen his numbers dip this season, averaging 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 65.8 percent from the field.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
