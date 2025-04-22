Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Hachimura went to the locker room with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves after being inadvertently struck in the face by Naz Reid, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hachimura tallied two points (2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in seven minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest early. If Hachimura is unable to return to action, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely receive increased playing time.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
