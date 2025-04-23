Rui Hachimura News: Decent outing in win

Hachimura notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura cracked double digits in the scoring department for the first time in this series while playing better defensively in Tuesday's win. The veteran forward is coming off a fairly solid regular season, averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.