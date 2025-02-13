Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Leads team with 19 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Hachimura closed Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Jazz with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.

Even with Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the lineup for the Lakers, it was Hachimura that led the team in scoring. The 27-year-old forward has been consistently productive of late, scoring in double digits in eight straight games since returning from a minor calf issue and averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.1 assists over that stretch while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor and a stunning 51.2 percent (21-for-41) from beyond the arc.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now