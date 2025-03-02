Russell Westbrook News: Starting sans Gordon

Westbrook will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against Boston.

The veteran guard will return to the starting five, supplanting Zeke Nnaji in the first unit due to Aaron Gordon (ankle) being sidelined. Westbrook has operated off the bench in each of his last five outings since returning from a hamstring injury, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 23.8 minutes per contest.