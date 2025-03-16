Ryan Arcidiacono News: Returns in G League win
Arcidiacono (knee) posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes during Saturday's 128-126 win over Raptors 905.
Arcidiacono made his first appearance January since due to a left knee injury. The 30-year-old has played in 19 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23.6 minutes per contest.
Ryan Arcidiacono
Free Agent
