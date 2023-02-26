NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at CLE: Raptors are on a four-game win streak.

SAC at OKC: Kings have won two in a row.

MIN at GSW: Warriors are 23-7 at home.

HOU at POR: Rockets are 5-26 on the road.

LAC at DEN: Nuggets are 27-4 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (personal): Questionable

If VanVleet remains out, the Raptors are likely to go with a bigger lineup, where Gary Trent and Scottie Barnes handle most of the point-guard duties, and Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa are the main contributors off the bench. Jeff Dowtin should also get a boost.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

Isaiah Joe is expected to pick up another start, while Aaron Wiggins and Tre Mann are also in line for more opportunities. Jaylin Williams is also up for more action in the frontcourt.

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Taurean Prince (personal): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Austin Rivers should see more action off the bench, while Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels fill in the frontcourt. Naz Reid should also see significant playing time.

GSW - Draymond Green (knee): Questionable / Stephen Curry (leg), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

Jordan Poole continues to start in place of Curry, while Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome will also see more opportunities.

HOU - Jalen Green (groin), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

TyTy Washington should be up for another start, while Kenyon Martin, Daishen Nix and Jae'Sean Tate also pick up a boost.

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono (back): OUT

Drew Eubanks continues to fill in for Nurkic, while Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle and Nassir Little are in line for key roles.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee is up for another start.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs): Questionable

Vlatko Cancar will continue to fill in if Gordon remains sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,100) at Thunder

Fox surpassed 45 DK points in five of the last six games, including a high of 77.3 in a double-overtime win in his previous outing. He is averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals on the season and should thrive against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Warriors

Edwards notched at least 50 DK points in three of the past five outings, with a high of 55.3, while averaging 28.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He should excel against the shorthanded Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws and fourth-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,300) at Nuggets

George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals, over 10 outings, and he should be able to find his rhythm against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field. He should also pad his stats with a couple of steals, as the Nuggets give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,300) at Nuggets

Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including five games with at least 50 DK points. He should continue to prosper against the Nuggets, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,900) at Thunder

Sabonis has logged five straight double-doubles, including one triple-double and a high of 63.5 DK points, while averaging 20.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($11,400) vs. Rockets

Lillard (rest) missed the last game but is expected to be ready for action. He'll have to step up offensively to mitigate the absences of Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Anfernee Simons (ankle). Lillard averages 31.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists on the season, and he has a great chance to flourish against the Rockets, who are missing their starting backcourt and give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Eubanks is averaging 7.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over eight consecutive starts and will continue to play a major role in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Warriors

McDaniels is averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across the last five games and has a good chance to stuff the stat sheet against the shorthanded Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,200) at Trail Blazers

Tate totaled 29.8 DK points in Houston's last game and is averaging 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over four consecutive starts. He will continue to see an increased role as the Rockets remain shorthanded.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($3,900) vs. Kings

Joe poured in 39.8 DK points in the last game, where he got the start in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen). The third-year guard is up for another start, as Gilgeous-Alexander remains out, and he should do well against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from long range.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,200) at Warriors

Alexander-Walker finished with 23.3 DK points in his last game and should continue to see a fair amount of action with his new squad. He has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Warriors, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.