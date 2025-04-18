Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Off injury report for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Rollins (shoulder) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against Indiana.

Rollins will return to game action after missing Milwaukee's regular-season finale due to a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old guard has received an increased role of late due to Damian Lillard (calf) being sidelined, averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24.1 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances (eight starts).

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
