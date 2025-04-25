Santi Aldama News: Scores 14 points in defeat
Aldama ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Aldama led the Grizzlies' second unit in points and rebounds Thursday, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old forward has recorded 30-plus minutes and double-digit points during each of his last two appearances. He's averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27.0 minutes per game during the first round.
