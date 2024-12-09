Santi Aldama News: Steps up from bench with 19 points

Aldama totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 victory over the Wizards.

Aldama lost his spot in the starting lineup upon Desmond Bane's return to action, but he continues to make a case for more playing time with excellent second-unit totals. He inflicted his multi-category damage in only 20 minutes, and we've already seen Aldama's upside while logging more time with the first unit. His recent performances warrant fantasy consideration in deeper formats despite his spot in the rotation.