Scoot Henderson News: Falls flat Sunday

Henderson supplied five points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 victory over Toronto.

After scoring 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT) against the Knicks on Wednesday, Henderson came crashing back to Earth with a horrible shooting performance Sunday. While the second-year guard remains too inconsistent to trust in standard fantasy leagues, he's in the midst of a solid stretch. Since the All-Star break (13 games), Henderson has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.3 minutes a night off the bench.