Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scotty Pippen headshot

Scotty Pippen News: Starting in Play-In Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 6:48pm

Pippen will start in Tuesday's Play-In Game against Golden State, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old guard will supplant Vince Williams in the starting five on Tuesday. Pippen has started in five outings since the All-Star break, averaging 15.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals across 27.8 minutes per game in those five matchups.

Scotty Pippen
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now