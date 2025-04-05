Fantasy Basketball
Scotty Pippen News: Starting over Morant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 4:06pm

Pippen is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Jonah Dylan of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Ja Morant was announced as a starter roughly 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, but he was later ruled out with an illness, and now, Pippen will get the nod over him instead. In 20 starts this season, Pippen is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals across 26.6 minutes per game.

