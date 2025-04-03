Fantasy Basketball
Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Curry (back) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Kings.

After a 16-point performance in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Curry is trending toward playing in Friday's game against Sacramento. The veteran guard has had to help shoulder the load for LaMelo Ball (wrist/ankle), who recently underwent season-ending surgery. Curry has scored in double digits in four of the last eight games for Charlotte, averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during that span.

Seth Curry
Charlotte Hornets
