NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, December 30

As we head into the final days of the year, the NBA will continue to play out with action on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We'll first have a seven-game FanDuel slate on the penultimate day of 2024, with a first tip-off occurring at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I have to acknowledge a gap in my coverage at the outset. As I look over the Vegas metrics a second time, I'm reminded of Sacramento's advantage over the shorthanded Mavericks. I've neglected to add any Kings to my endorsements, so forgive the error and give Scarmaneto's starting lineup an extended look. Sometimes, we simply find better value at all the positions, and the situational elements can elude us. We can also make estimations for both Washington and New York as they play the second half of a two-game tilt.

INJURIES

CHA LaMelo Ball (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

CHA Brandon Miller (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

CHA Cody Martin (knee) - DOUBTFUL

The Hornets will likely utilize Vasilije Micic ($4,100) and Seth Curry ($3,600) in the backcourt amid these absences. I would only consider them as bargain fliers for salary cap maintenance.

NYK Jalen Brunson (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Brunson has successfully played through this injury, the matchup against a weak team may compel the Knicks to give their star guard the day off. Miles McBride ($4,400) would be my preferred budget play if Brunson is out.

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Poole is at risk of missing another game, and Malcolm Brogdon ($5,800) would be set for another start if his absence is confirmed.

UTA John Collins (hip) - DOUBTFUL

UTA Keyonte George (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Clarkson ($5,900) and Brice Sensabaugh ($4,000) are my preferred pivots if both of these tags hold.

POR Jerami Grant (face) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Toumani Camara (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The extent of Grant's injury is unclear, but I'd expect continued solid production from Deni Avdija ($6,100) in the event of Grant's absence.

ELITE PLAYERS

Nikola Jokic ($12,400) and Joel Embiid ($10,600) are the only players above $20 for Monday's slate. Embiid's matchup against Deandre Ayton will be somewhat tough, and I think Jokic is more worth the spend-up against Walker Kessler.

Unless the Knicks bench their stars, Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,600) is a better center option against the Wizards, and I will focus on KAT's value over Jokic at a $2,800 discount. Elsewhere in the $9k range, it's increasingly clear that Kyrie Irving ($9,300) will be difficult to fade when he's in the pool, as his work minus Luka Doncic will be explosive and potentially matchup-proof.

The $8k level offers nine options, and almost all of them have value to consider. Tyrese Maxey ($8,800) should be set up well against Portland, and it would be unwise to rule out James Harden ($8,700) against the depleted Pelicans. Jamal Murray ($8,100) offers a little more positional flexibility. I advise everyone to look closely at the options between $8k and $9k. There are too many playable spots to mention.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) @ NOP

Zubac's matchup may trump all the other center options we've mentioned. The center's recent totals have been spectacular over the past two weeks, with two games north of 50 FDFP and three above 40 FDFP. The matchup against Yves Missi shouldn't pose much of a problem for Zubac, who has very little competition on the roster. While we are on the Clippers, I am also looking closely at Norman Powell ($7,100) in addition to Zubac and Harden.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($7,000) vs. LAC

I'm not fading the guard options for New Orleans, but Murphy's role in the current injury scenario is a better guarantee in relation to his current salary. An argument could also be made for Herbert Jones ($5,700) at a discount, but Murphy's floor is more dependable, and an upside game is always possible with the lack of available options on the depth chart.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,400) @ WAS

Bridges tends to be the starter who sticks around in lopsided victories for the Knicks, and Brunson's current calf issue may force him out of the game early, leaving an increased opportunity for Bridges. He's had some stellar stat lines of late, and his dual eligibility will serve your roster well as you fill in the blanks.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($5,200) @ SAC

Like Irving, Dinwiddie will be critical during Doncic's extended absence, and he'll take up residence in the backcourt in a full-time role moving forward. There is some competition for time in the backcourt on this roster, but I believe Dinwiddie has the advantage over the rest of the bunch. He's currently way too cheap relative to his participation in this offense. This is probably as low as we'll see Dinwiddie this season.

Tidjane Salaun, CHA ($4,000) vs. CHI

Salaun is an interesting player to consider in the current injury scenario, as he's quietly put up numbers in the 20-FDFP range, which is more than what's necessary to beat 5x value at this price. There's definitely variance afoot here, but he has excellent dual eligibility and can help us afford one or two of the numerous options that I mentioned previously in the $8-9k range. If you lack confidence in Salaun, you can always climb the depth chart and take a chance on Miles Bridges ($6,900), who comes at a significant discount.

I'll now provide a list of additional options for every position. Unlike previous articles, this list is not limited to budget options. You can find a slew of discounts in the injury section.

PG/SG Josh Giddey, CHI ($6,800)@ CHA

SG/SF Klay Thompson, DAL ($5,600) @ SAC

SF/PF Michael Porter, DEN ($6,700)@ UTA

PF/C Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($5,500) vs. CLE

C/PF Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,200) @ GSW

