Seth Curry News: Efficient shooting in loss

Curry posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Pacers.

Curry made his second consecutive start Wednesday and logged 30 minutes for the first time since Feb. 9. The 34-year-old had one of his most efficient scoring performances of the season, knocking down both of his three-point attempts and missing just one field goal. With lingering injuries to Nick Smith (ankle), Josh Green (shoulder) and Damion Baugh (undisclosed), Curry could continue to see extended playing time with just six games left in the season.