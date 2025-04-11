Fantasy Basketball
Seth Curry headshot

Seth Curry News: Sees extended playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Curry contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 130-94 loss to the Celtics.

Curry started for the Hornets in the second half of Friday's game after Nick Smith suffered a groin injury. Curry took advantage of the extra playing time and led the Hornets in both points and three-point makes, with his five threes tying a season-high he set against the Pistons on Feb. 9. The veteran guard will look to finish the regular season strong in Sunday's rematch against Boston.

