Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Outstanding efficiency in win

Gilgeous-Alexander posted 37 points (15-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the league in games with at least 30 points scored by a wide margin, had one of his most efficient performances of the season. As if those scoring numbers weren't enough, Gilgeous-Alexander also notched an impressive line in other categories, mainly the six assists and three steals, as he often finds a way to impact the game beyond his already-elite scoring prowess. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a robust line of 35.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 12 contests since the beginning of March.