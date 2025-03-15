Stanley Umude News: Leading scorer in G League loss
Umude played 24 minutes Friday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 108-106 loss versus the Charge and logged 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and a steal.
Umude tied Terrence Davis for the most points scored on the team while converting on 41.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries. While the two-way player has appeared in 20 NBA games this season, he has only seen limited action and should continue to split his time between the Bucks and the Herd.
