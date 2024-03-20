NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at CLE: Heat 20-16 on road; Cavs 22-14 at home

IND at DET: Pacers 5-5 in last 10 games; Pistons on three-game slide

MIL at BOS: Bucks on two-game win streak; Celtics on six-game win streak

SAC at TOR: Kings 19-15 on road; Raptors on seven-game slide

UTA at OKC: Jazz on two-game slide; Thunder on two-game win streak

MEM at GSW: Grizzlies on three-game slide; Warriors 5-5 in last 10 games

PHI at PHX: 76ers on two-game win streak; Suns 21-14 at home

LAC at POR: Clippers on two-game slide; Trail Blazers on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Bam Adebayo (back), Jimmy Butler (foot), Nikola Jovic (hamstring): Questionable; Kevin Love (heel), Tyler Herro (foot), Duncan Robinson (back): OUT

Haywood Highsmith, Delon Wright, Thomas Bryant and Jaime Jaquez are up for more playing time.

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (nose), Evan Mobley (ankle), Max Strus (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should see big minutes.

DET - Simone Fontecchio (toe): Questionable; Quentin Grimes (knee), Ausar Thompson (illness), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring): OUT

Stanley Umude is expected to start. Evan Fournier, James Wiseman and Marcus Sasser should also get a boost.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring): OUT

Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton should get more responsibility.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (ankle), Sam Hauser (ankle), Jrue Holiday (shoulder): Questionable

Payton Pritchard and Al Horford could be in line for more playing time.

SAC - Kevin Huerter (shoulder): OUT

Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte should see a boost.

TOR - RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger), Immanuel Quickley (personal): OUT

Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji continue to see bigger roles.

UTA - John Collins (head): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Jordan Clarkson (groin): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks should see extra playing time. Collin Sexton also gets more shots.

MEM - Santi Aldama (elbow): Questionable; Vince Williams (knee): Doubtful; Scotty Pippen (leg), Luke Kennard (personal), Lamar Stevens (hip), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

GG Jackson and John Konchar continue to handle greater roles.

GSW - Draymond Green (back), Moses Moody (knee): Questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis could be up for a bigger role.

PHI - Tobias Harris (ankle): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre are expected to start.

LAC - Norman Powell (leg): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Amir Coffey and Bones Hyland are in line for more action.

POR - Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton are up for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($7,900) vs. Pacers

There is a wide selection of top-tier point guards with favorable matchups on tonight's slate, but Cunningham looks to be the best option thanks to a more friendly salary and his ability to compete with the best when it comes to his overall production. Cunningham missed the last game but is expected to be back in the starting lineup. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists across his previous 10 appearances, and he finished with 50.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pacers.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,400) at Trail Blazers

George continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks across his last five appearances, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's third-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. George also topped 45 DK points in both his previous encounters with the Blazers this season.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) at Trail Blazers

Leonard continues to lead the way for the Clippers, averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 appearances, including four with more than 45 DK points. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Trail Blazers, who will likely be without Jerami Grant, one of their top wing defenders. The Trail Blazers also give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage per game. Leonard finished with 56 DK points in his previous meeting with the Trail Blazers.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,700) at Pistons

Siakam is averaging 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 54.3 DK points in the game before last. He faces a great opportunity to continue to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most free throws per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,700) at Raptors

Sabonis has recorded a whopping 50 consecutive double-doubles, averaging 20.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He enters a highly favorable matchup against the Raptors, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) vs. Jazz

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a relatively quiet outing by his own standards, as he finished with 34.3 DK points in the last game, but he is averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks across 10 outings, including a high of 70 DK points. He is up for a great chance to get back to his usual baffling numbers against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points and highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Mid-Range Money

Bruce Brown, Raptors ($5,600) vs. Kings

Brown is up for a major role for his shorthanded squad and should find plenty of room to stuff the stat sheet with his versatile game and all-around hustle. Brown is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists, including two outings with more than 30 DK points, across four appearances since returning from a four-game absence.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,000) at Warriors

Jackson is in a groove, averaging 23.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including four with more than 30 DK points and a high of 45. He is up for a fourth consecutive start and should stand out against the Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($3,400) vs. Jazz

Joe topped 15 DK points in three of the last five games. He averages 4.5 three-point attempts per game on the season, and he faces a great opportunity to make the most of his long-range shooting against the Jazz, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Jae Crowder, Bucks ($3,300) at Celtics

Despite a tough matchup against the Celtics, Crowder will be up for an increased role in the absence of Antetokounmpo and should have plenty of opportunity to pad his stats with his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball. He is also coming off one of his better performances of the season, as he totaled 28.5 DK points, while shooting 7-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-6 from deep in the last game.

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($3,900) at Pistons

Smith topped 23 DK points in four of his last five appearances, while averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over that stretch. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Pistons, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.