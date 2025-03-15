Fantasy Basketball
Stanley Umude headshot

Stanley Umude News: Puts up 17 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 6:54am

Umude logged 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes Friday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 108-106 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Umude has been on a two-way deal with the Bucks all season, but despite rarely being included in the rotation at the NBA level, he's made just 10 appearances for the Herd. In those 10 outings in the G League, Umude has averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.0 minutes per contest.

