Stephen Curry Injury: Done for night with pelvic bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 8:28am

Curry sustained a pelvic contusion in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Raptors and will not return, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry checked out of the game with 3:24 remaining in the quarter after suffering the injury on a hard fall to the court. He'll finish the contest with 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes. The Warriors will likely put Curry through further testing before deciding on his availability for their next game Saturday in Atlanta.

