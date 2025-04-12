Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Curry is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right thumb sprain.

Curry exited Friday's game against the Trail Blazers but returned briefly due to a right thumb injury, and the same injury has him on the injury report ahead of the regular-season finale. It's a must-win game for the Warriors, though, so they need Curry at his best. The star floor general is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.4 three-pointers made per game in 69 appearances.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now