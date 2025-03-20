Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Injury: Will undergo MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Curry (pelvis) will undergo an MRI on Thursday after sustaining an injury that prevented him from returning to the game against the Raptors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Curry exited the game in the second half and tried to return to action, but he was unable to do so. A clear timetable for his return could be revealed following the results of the MRI, and it's worth noting that the star floor general missed five games after having a pelvic injury in Houston on March 17, 2021, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com.

