Stephen Curry News: Strikes for team-high 29 in Philly

Curry chipped in 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to Philadelphia.

The future Hall of Famer led the Warriors in scoring on the night while delivering his seventh double-double of the season. The 13 dimes were a season high for Curry, who has scored at least 20 points in 11 of 12 games since the beginning of February -- a stretch in which he's averaged 30.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 threes, 3.9 boards and 0.9 steals.