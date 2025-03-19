Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry News: Will play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Curry has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors after resting during Tuesday's win against the Bucks, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry will return to the floor Thursday against the Raptors, giving the Warriors a much-needed boost offensively. The superstar guard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc this season.

