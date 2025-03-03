Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Eason (lower leg) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's routine for the Rockets to hold out Eason for one half of back-to-back sets due to lower left leg injury management. The expectation is that the third-year forward will be good to go Tuesday in Indiana. With Eason sidelined against Oklahoma City, Houston should move Jabari Smith back into the starting lineup.

