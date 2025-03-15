Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Eason is out for Saturday's game versus the Bulls due to left lower leg injury management.

Eason will miss the second leg of Saturday's back-to-back after starting in Houston's previous five outings. Jabari Smith, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Eason's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Philadelphia.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now