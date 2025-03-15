Tari Eason Injury: Won't play against Chicago
Eason is out for Saturday's game versus the Bulls due to left lower leg injury management.
Eason will miss the second leg of Saturday's back-to-back after starting in Houston's previous five outings. Jabari Smith, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Eason's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Philadelphia.
