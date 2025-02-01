Taurean Prince Injury: Working through right knee injury

Prince is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to right patella tendinopathy.

Prince has started in the Bucks' last 13 games, and over that span he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals over 26.0 minutes per game. He's working through a lingering right knee injury, but the expectation is that he'll be available to play Sunday.