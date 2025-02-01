Fantasy Basketball
Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince Injury: Working through right knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 4:27pm

Prince is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to right patella tendinopathy.

Prince has started in the Bucks' last 13 games, and over that span he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals over 26.0 minutes per game. He's working through a lingering right knee injury, but the expectation is that he'll be available to play Sunday.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
