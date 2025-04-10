NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thurday, April 10

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at DET: Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games; Pistons on two-game slide

CLE at IND: Cavs 7-3 in last 10 games; Pacers on five-game win streak

ATL at BKN: Hawks 17-22 on road; Nets 3-7 at home

NOP at MIL: Pelicans on four-game slide; Bucks on five-game win streak

MIN at MEM: Timberwolves 6-4 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

NYK OG Anunoby (thumb), Josh Hart (knee), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (knee): Questionable

CLE - Darius Garland (toe), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (rest): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (toe): Questionable

ATL - Clint Capela (hand), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (back), D'Angelo Russell (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (calf), Bruce Brown (knee), Jordan Hawkins (back), Yves Missi (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (Achilles): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness): Questionable

MEM - Jaylen Wells (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,800) at Pistons

Brunson delivered 46.3 DK points with 27 points and 10 assists in the last game, as he looked good in what marked his second game back from an almost month-long absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Pistons, but he should find the opportunity to get his offense going as they give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Brunson also averaged 32.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three meetings with the Pistons this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Grizzlies

Edwards topped 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including a high of 62.0, while averaging 27.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Grizzlies, but he is likely to keep up the production as they give up the league's ninth-most points and second-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,600) vs. Cavaliers

Siakam topped 45 DK points in each of his last two appearances and is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 outings. He is up for a challenge against the Cavs' frontcourt, but he should still be able to get his shot going, as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,700) at Pistons

Towns racked up 60.5 DK points in the most recent outing and is averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 appearances. He will have his work cut out against the Pistons' frontcourt, but he averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals across their two meetings earlier in the season.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($8,400) at Nets

Okongwu is on a roll, averaging 17.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 62.0 in the most recent outing. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) vs. Knicks

Cunningham is listed as probable for what will be his third game back from a six-game absence. He has looked good lately, topping 40 DK points in each of the last two outings, including a high of 48.8 in the most recent outing. He also averaged 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists across three meetings with the Knicks this season.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($5,700) at Pistons

Bridges is averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 30 DK points and a high of 48.0. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,700) vs. Pelicans

Portis shined in his return from a 25-game suspension, as he turned in 40.5 DK points in the last game. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Pelicans, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Kevin Porter, Bucks ($4,800) vs. Pelicans

Porter topped 40 DK points in four of the last six games, including a high of 53.0, while averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He is likely to thrive against the Pelicans, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage.

Taurean Prince, Bucks ($3,900) vs. Pelicans

Prince is averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with over 25 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to boost his stats against a shorthanded Pelicans squad that gives up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Mouhamed Gueye, Hawks ($3,500) at Nets

Gueye is averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over six games since his last absence. He should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

