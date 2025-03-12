Terry Rozier News: Cleared to return Wednesday

Rozier (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier was listed on Tuesday's injury report due to an illness, but he has managed to recover enough to suit up for Wednesday's interconference clash. The veteran guard has averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals over 20.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break. He should see a fair amount of playing time off the bench due to the absence of Alec Burks (back).