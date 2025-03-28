Fantasy Basketball
Terry Taylor headshot

Terry Taylor News: 10-day contract expires Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 12:01pm

Taylor's 10-day contract expired Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Taylor can still return to the club on a second 10-day pact, though even if he does, he shouldn't be expected to play significant minutes. The 25-year-old forward appeared in three outings for the Kings during his 10-day deal, amassing two assists and one rebound across seven total minutes.

