Terry Taylor News: 10-day contract expires Friday
Taylor's 10-day contract expired Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Taylor can still return to the club on a second 10-day pact, though even if he does, he shouldn't be expected to play significant minutes. The 25-year-old forward appeared in three outings for the Kings during his 10-day deal, amassing two assists and one rebound across seven total minutes.
Terry Taylor
Free Agent
