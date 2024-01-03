NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's 11-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we have all of our FanDuel endorsements for the evening below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Highest Totals: MIL/IND (257), OKC/ATL (247), WAS/CLE (237)

Back-to-Back Game: CHI, OKC, NOP, MEM, BKN

INJURIES

PHX Kevin Durant (hamstring) - OUT

Durant's absence will lead to more minutes for a few bench players. Bol Bol ($4,100) came close to a double-double in his absence.

CHI Nikola Vucevic (groin) - OUT

Andre Drummond's ($9,000) salary has gotten excessively high, but with Patrick Williams (ankle) potentially absent, his value is increased. If Williams is out, Terry Taylor ($3,500) could serve as a deep discount flier.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have seven players in five-figure territory, and Donovan Mitchell ($10,400) has the most attractive salary of the group. The dynamic guard hasn't faced the Wizards yet, but Mitchell should be ready to go. He's exceeded 53 FDFPs in both games since his return. The Bucks are facing the Pacers again, and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500) went off for a value-crushing 73.1 FDFPs against them. He's a great example of an elite who is worth every penny of his inflated salary.

Julius Randle ($8,800) will square off against a short-handed Chicago interior and is at an attractive salary, but it's hard to fade Jarrett Allen ($8,700) at a similar salary. He is looking for his fifth consecutive double-double against the Wizards.

Also consider: Paul George, LAC ($8,200) @ PHX, Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,000) @ CLE, CJ McCollum, NOP ($8,000) @ MIN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,200) @ PHX

Could another great rebounding game be in store with Durant out? Zubac will have to fend off Jusuf Nurkic, but this potential playoff preview game should be hotly contested, and Zubac's numbers have been excellent recently, including a 20-rebound performance last week.

O.G. Anunoby, NYK ($6,300) vs CHI

Anunoby slid seamlessly into RJ Barrett's role in his Knicks debut. Anunoby's aggressive play was a little reckless as he fouled out, but it's a good example of his ability to mix it up in the interior. A general upgrade is in store for him as a Knick, and I'll gladly give him a shot with his dual eligibility.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL ($6,100) vs. OKC

Bogdanovic's salary has slipped due to a short slump, but his upside could crush value at $6,100, and the matchup against the Thunder is a great place to break out. He had a productive night against Oklahoma City in early November. It's also a good night for his brother, as Bojan Bogdanovic ($6,400) is in a revenge spot against his former team.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($6,000) @ IND

Portis' numbers can jump around a bit, but since the Bucks are on the front end of a back-to-back, Khris Middleton may be in line to take his usual seat. If he's a scratch, I would take a shot with Portis at this salary against the Pacers, who allowed him eight points, five rebounds and a blocked shot over an uncharacteristically low 16 minutes.

VALUE PLAYS

Luguentz Dort, OKC ($5,300) @ ATL

Although it's a back-to-back game for the Thunder, Dort's salary is slightly low considering his upside. His defensive mettle doesn't show up as a reliable fantasy metric, but his three-point shot has shown signs of life recently. His shot was off Tuesday against the Celtics, but perhaps he will have more success on the road against the Hawks.

Isaac Okoro, CLE ($4,900) vs. WAS

Okoro somehow finds a way to sneak in good games among Cleveland's many fantasy targets, and as long as he continues to log time in the 30-minute range, he'll be a constant threat to hit or exceed 25 FDFPs, which is what we need at this salary.

Chimezie Metu, PHX ($4,600) vs. LAC

We already mentioned Bol, but Metu gives us slightly more flexibility with eligibility at PF and C, and he also had a 14-point performance Monday in Durant's absence. He probably won't be seen until later in the first quarter, but he only needs a little over 20 FDFPs to be relevant.

Also consider: Matisse Thybulle, POR ($4,200) @ DAL

