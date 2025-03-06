Terry Taylor News: Continues to flourish as starter

Taylor closed with 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and six rebounds in 38 minutes during the G League Stockton Kings' 136-127 win over the Valley Suns on Tuesday.

Although he was overshadowed by teammate Mason Jones' 49 points, Taylor made a strong impact in the scoring department in a starting role Tuesday. Jones has split his time with the first and second unit during 23 games in the G League regular season, having averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers in 36.7 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from three-point land across 13 outings in the starting lineup.