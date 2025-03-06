Fantasy Basketball
T.J. McConnell News: Leads way off bench in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

McConnell ended with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to Atlanta.

McConnell once again provided a lift off the Indiana bench Thursday, leading all Pacers bench players in scoring and assists while swiping a team-high pair of steals in a balanced performance. McConnell has put forth at least nine points and six assists in 10 outings, hauling in four or more boards for the 14th time.

