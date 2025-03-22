Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Officially ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 12:33pm

Jones (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lakers.

Jones has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a left midfoot sprain after being seen in a walking boot earlier in the day. Jevon Carter and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Jones' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Denver, though it wouldn't be surprising for him to miss an extended period.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now