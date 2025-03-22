Tre Jones Injury: Officially ruled out

Jones (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lakers.

Jones has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a left midfoot sprain after being seen in a walking boot earlier in the day. Jevon Carter and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Jones' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Denver, though it wouldn't be surprising for him to miss an extended period.