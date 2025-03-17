Fantasy Basketball
Trey Murphy Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 5:39pm

Murphy went to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against Detroit due to a shoulder injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy looked to be in serious pain after diving for a loose ball early in the first quarter. He had his shoulder checked on by trainers before heading to the locker room, and Jordan Hawkins should see a significant increase in playing time for as long as Murphy is sidelined.

