Trey Murphy News: Leads way with 26 points

Murphy accumulated a team-high 26 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 loss to New York.

Only two other Pelicans scored in double digits on the night against a tough Knicks defense. Murphy has scored more than 20 points in four of five games since returning to the starting lineup from a brief two-game stint on the second unit, and over that stretch, the fourth-year forward has averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. As long as Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) remain sidelined, Murphy should be a go-to player for the Pelicans.