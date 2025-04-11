Tristan Thompson News: Sees 20 minutes

Thompson closed with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Evan Mobley was rested Thursday, allowing Thompson to absorb some backup center minutes. He's always been an elite rebounder, and is worth a look for any fantasy manager targeting boards if the Cavaliers opt to rest their key players during the final two games of the season.