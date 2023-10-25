NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at IND: Wizards, Pacers split season series 2-2 in 2022/23.
BOS at NYK: Knicks won season series 3-1 in 2022/23.
HOU at ORL: Rockets, Magic split season series 1-1 in 2022/23.
ATL at CHA: Hornets won season series 3-1 in 2022/23.
DET at MIA: Heat won season series 2-1 in 2022/23.
CLE at BKN: Cavs won season series 2-1 in 2022/23.
MIN at TOR: Timberwolves, Raptors split season series 1-1 in 2022/23.
OKC at CHI: Thunder won season series 2-0 in 2022/23.
NOP at MEM: Pelicans, Grizzlies split season series 2-2 in 2022/23.
SAC at UTA: Kings won season series 3-1 in 2022/23.
DAL at SAS: Mavericks won season series 3-1 in 2022/23.
POR at LAC: Clippers won season series 3-0 in 2022/23.
Injuries to Monitor
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT
Jae'Sean Tate should get more time.
ORL - Gary Harris (groin): Questionable
Joe Ingles is up for more minutes.
ATL - Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT
DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT
Joe Harris is in line for a boost.
MIA - Josh Richardson (foot): OUT
Duncan Robinson will have more responsibility.
CLE - Darius Garland (hamstring): Questionable, Jarrett Allen (ankle): OUT
Caris LeVert gets a boost if Garland is out. Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson have to step up in the frontcourt.
MIN - Jaden McDaniels (calf): OUT
Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown should see more action.
OKC - Kenrich Williams (back), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT
Ousmane Dieng and Aleksej Pokusevski may get a boost.
NOP - Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT
Dyson Daniels is up for a bigger role.
MEM - Ja Morant (suspension), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Santi Aldama (ankle), Steven Adams (knee): OUT
Derrick Rose could see action in the backcourt. Xavier Tillman is up for a major role in the frontcourt.
SAC - Chris Duarte (knee): Questionable, Trey Lyles (calf): OUT
Davion Mitchell and Alex Len can benefit.
DAL - Luka Doncic (calf) Dwight Powell (illness): Questionable
Dante Exum could see opportunity if Doncic is out. Maxi Kleber and Richaun Homes have to step up if Powell is out.
SAS - Zach Collins (illness): Questionable, Devonte' Graham (suspension): OUT
Charles Bassey gets a boost if Collins is out.
LAC - Bones Hyland (ankle): Questionable, Terance Mann (ankle): OUT
Norman Powell is up for more minutes.
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Bulls
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a stellar season, where he averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He also topped 45 DK points in both meetings with the Bulls during the 2022/23 campaign. The Thunder remain on the rise, as their wealth of young talent continues to grow together, which also helps Gilgeous-Alexander find even more open opportunities for scoring and assists.
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,700) at Grizzlies
Ingram has a size advantage over the Grizzlies' backcourt and should be looking to find an early rhythm as he settles back into his role, after a summer playing with Team USA. Ingram was hampered by injuries last season and averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 45 games, but he enters the new season healthy and with the opportunity to establish himself as a top scorer in the league.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Trail Blazers
After playing 52 games in each of the last two seasons, Leonard enters the 2023 season with a healthy status and the potential to resume his play at a top-tier level. Leonard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals last season. He also faces an advantageous matchup against a young and freshly-reassembled Trail Blazers squad.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,900) vs. Rockets
Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during his rookie season. He also showed dominance against the Rockets, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists in their first meeting, and 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in their second meeting last season.
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,500) vs. Mavericks
After years of hype, Wembanyama is finally set for his first NBA game. He finished with 19 points, four rebounds, a steal and five blocks, in 20 minutes of action in his last preseason game and has shown that he can be a real problem for opposing defenders. Wembanyama has a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who are starting rookie, Dereck Lively at center and Grant Williams, who is 6'6", at power forward.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,400) at Knicks
Tatum is entering his sixth season and after being booted in the Conference Finals last season, he has another opportunity to look to establish himself as the best in the league. Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season. He also topped 30 points twice and had two double-doubles, including a 40-point, 11-rebound game against the Knicks in 2022/23.
Value Picks
Coby White, Bulls ($4,600) vs. Thunder
White is expected to start for the Bulls this season and despite tough competition on the other side of the ball, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over two meetings with the Thunder last year.
Dyson Daniels, Pelicans ($3,000) at Grizzlies
Daniels is in line for bigger minutes with the absence of Trey Murphy. Through 44 games where he played more than 10 minutes during his rookie season, Daniels averaged 4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals per outing.
Joe Harris, Pistons ($3,200) at Heat
Harris is in line to come off the bench but will still be a go-to option and likely fill a sixth-man role. Harris averaged 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Nets last season, but his skills are more likely stand out in relation to his new team's composition.
Grant Williams, Mavericks ($3,900) at Spurs
Williams is expected to start at power forward and has a chance to define a new role on a new squad. He should pick up some easy scoring chances with the great playmaking of the Dallas backcourt. He will also be driven to raise his game in order to compete with a young and feisty Spurs club.
Robert Covington, Clippers ($3,300) vs. Trail Blazers
Covington is up for a bigger role with Terance Mann sidelined. Covington averaged 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks through 20 games where he played at least 20 minutes of action last season.