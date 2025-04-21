Tyler Herro News: Pops for 21 against Cavs

Herro chipped in 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to Cleveland in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 25-year-old guard continues to be the Heat's most reliable offensive threat. Herro has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight appearances, draining multiple three-pointers in 12 of them while averaging 27.9 points, 4.9 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.2 steals and shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.