Tyler Herro News: Scores 14 points in return

Herro amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Thunder.

Herro returned following a one-game absence, and while he was unable to post the same numbers he's had throughout the season, at least he looked healthy enough to suit up and handle his regular workload. Herro should be available to play Thursday against the Mavericks in Miami's final game before the All-Star break.