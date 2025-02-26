Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 2:49pm

Haliburton (groin) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Although Haliburton remains formally listed as questionable due to groin soreness, he's likely to suit up Wednesday. Official confirmation on the star floor general's game status should come closer to tipoff, but it appears that fantasy managers can plan on having Haliburton available against the Raptors.

