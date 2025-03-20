Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:10am

Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Nets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will miss his third straight contest Thursday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to lower back soreness. Bennedict Mathurin is set to draw another start in his place. Haliburton's next chance to suit up is Saturday's rematch with Brooklyn.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
