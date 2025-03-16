Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Working through sore back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Haliburton is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sore lower back.

Haliburton has played in the Pacers' last three games after missing the three contests prior due to a strained left hip. He's now working through back soreness, which has put him in jeopardy of missing Monday's interconference game. Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard would be in line to see increased minutes and responsibilities if Haliburton were to be ruled out.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now