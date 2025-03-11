Tyrese Haliburton News: Double-doubles Tuesday

Haliburton (hip) racked up 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 win over Milwaukee.

Haliburton made his return from a three-game absence due to a hip injury, leading the club in assists en route to his 22nd double-double over 60 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the 25-year-old recorded multiple steals for the 27th time this season. The star point guard struggled from three-point range in his return, starting the contest 1-for-5 from beyond arc. However, Haliburton was fouled when he hit the game-tying triple, and he hit the free throw that led Indiana to its third consecutive victory.