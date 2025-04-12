Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Not on injury report anymore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Haliburton (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Haliburton didn't play in Friday's 129-115 loss to the Magic, but he should return to the starting lineup for this regular-season finale, as it'll be the final game the Pacers will have before the start of the playoffs. Haliburton is aiming to end the season on a strong note and has recorded eight double-doubles across his last 11 outings, averaging 19.5 points and 10.2 assists per tilt over that stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers

