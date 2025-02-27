Tyrese Haliburton News: Outstanding vs. Toronto

Haliburton ended with 33 points (12-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 victory over the Raptors.

Haliburton was spectacular Wednesday and delivered one of his most efficient outings of the season. He missed just three of his 15 shots and also recorded a double-double for the third straight contest. Haliburton has been excellent in February, averaging 18.8 points, 9.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game across 11 outings.